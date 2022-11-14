Ghana without its top 2 goalkeepers for World Cup

Ghana has had to leave its top two goalkeepers out of the World Cup squad because of injury. First-choice Jojo Wollacott broke a finger in the warmup ahead of a game with English club side Charlton Athletic this weekend while backup Richard Ofori has a knee injury. That means Ghana has been forced to dig deep into its reserves. Lawrence Ati-Zigi is likely to start the World Cup in goal. The other two goalkeepers named in the squad are Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and 19-year-old Ibrahim Danlad. Manaf Nurudeen has two caps and Danlad is yet to play for Ghana.

