BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has piled the pressure on Everton manager Frank Lampard with a 3-0 win in the Premier League. Defeat leaves Lampard’s team just one place and one point above the relegation zone as the Premier League pauses for the World Cup. Bournemouth beat Everton 4-1 in the League Cup in midweek and inflicted more misery on the Merseyside club.

