Udeze, House lead New Mexico over South Alabama 80-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Morris Udeze and Jaelen House scored 21 points apiece as New Mexico beat South Alabama 80-74. Udeze also contributed seven rebounds for the Lobos (2-0). House sank 3 for 6 from distance, and 8 for 10 from the line, and added seven assists. Jamal Mashburn Jr. recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Moore finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists for the Jaguars (1-1).

