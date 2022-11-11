No. 24 Dayton pulls away late, beats SMU 74-62

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mustapha Amzil and DaRon Holmes II each scored 20 points and No. 24 Dayton pulled away late for a 74-62 win over SMU. Kobe Elvis and Mike Sharavjamts each scored 10 points, and Toumani Camara had 18 rebounds as Dayton took down the Mustangs for the first time in three seasons. Zach Nutall had 20 points and Samuell Williamson added 14 for SMU, which shot 34% after hitting 50% in its opening-night win Monday over Texas A&M-Commerce. The Mustangs scrapped with the Flyers until the last few minutes. They trailed by one with 2:36 remaining.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.