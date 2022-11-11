No. 15 Oklahoma women make 14 3s, beat SMU 97-74

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists and No. 15 Oklahoma made 14 3-pointers in a 97-74 victory over SMU. Williams was 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 3 from distance, to reach 20-plus points for the 31st time in her career. Williams was one of six Sooners with at least two made 3-pointers. Aubrey Joens scored 13 points, Skylar Vann had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Nevaeh Tot had 12 points and seven assists for Oklahoma (2-0), which shot 52.3% overall. Joens made three 3-pointers and went over 100 for her career. Chantae Embry scored 20 points and Jasmine Smith added 19 points for SMU.

