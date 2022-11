CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 75-55 win over UTSA. Mushila also contributed 16 rebounds for the Islanders (1-1). Trey Tennyson shot 8 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Tyrese Nickelson shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points. DJ Richards led the Roadrunners (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points.

