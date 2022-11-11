Murray, Patrick McCaffery combine for 42, Iowa beats NC A&T

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had 22 points and eight rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 21 points and Iowa beat North Carolina A&T 112-71. McCaffery scored nine points in Iowa’s 14-3 game-opening run and Murray scored during their 11-0 run to close the half for a 52-32 lead. McCaffery and Murray each scored 15 points in the first half, nearly matching N.C A&T’s output. After N.C. A&T scored first in the second half, Iowa rattled off 16 straight points for a 34-point lead. Murray scored seven points during the run. Payton Sandfort added 17 points and Filip Rebraca scored 12 for Iowa.

