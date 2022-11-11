Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. Cleveland’s suspended quarterback can begin practicing Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL. He was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. Watson was banned for 11 games in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He agreed to the suspension as well as a $5 million fine and counseling and treatment. Watson returned to the team last month, but the three-time Pro Bowler has been limited to meetings and conditioning sessions. Barring any changes, his first game back will be on Dec. 4 against the Texans.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.