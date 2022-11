FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored a game-high 15 points while Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh joined him in double figures to help 10th-ranked Arkansas to a 74-48 win over Fordham on Friday. The Razorbacks used a 23-4 run and a defense that forced 30 Fordham turnovers to clinch the victory. Arkansas scored 30 points off the Rams giveaways and outscored Fordham in the paint 54-20.

