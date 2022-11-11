Canada ties Bahrain 2-2 in pre-World Cup exhibition

Lucas Cavallini scored in the 81st minute, giving Canada a 2-2 draw against Bahrain at Manama in its next-to-last exhibition before the World Cup. Ismael Kone put Canada ahead in the sixth minute with his first international goal, beating goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfalla with a high shot after a long ball from Montreal teammate Kamal Miller deep in Canada’s end. Mahdi Haumaidan tied the score from inside the penalty area in the 14th. Yusuk’s penalty kick put Bahrain ahead 2-1 in the 65th. Cavallini scored his 18th international goal when Zachary Brault-Guillard’s low cross bounced off Cavallini’s leg and a defender.

