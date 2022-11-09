Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or more in each of the Mavericks’ first nine games. He shot 9 for 29 from the floor and 2 for 11 from 3-point range. Spencer Dinwiddle scored 29 points for the Mavericks, who were outrebounded 49-29. The Magic played for the first time without rookie Paolo Banchero, who sprained his ankle Monday night.

