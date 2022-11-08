Cowboys’ McCarthy senses emotions with Green Bay return near

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is in tune with the emotions of returning to Green Bay. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers 12 years ago. He’s in his third season with the Cowboys and four years removed from a midseason firing in Green Bay. McCarthy says the unhappy ending left a “dent” for him and his family. He says he’s had time to get over it. The playoff-contending Cowboys and struggling Packers play Sunday.

