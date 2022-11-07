No. 15 Oklahoma women beat Oral Roberts 105-94

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 19 points, Skylar Vann added 18 and No. 15 Oklahoma opened the season with a 105-94 win over Oral Roberts. Ana Llanusa and Taylor Robertson had 13 points each for the Sooners, who finished at 47.6% shooting after hitting 60% of their shots in the first half. The Sooners return all five of their starters from last season’s NCAA Tournament team plus six from the bench and they took this win in school-record fashion. Oklahoma’s lead reached double figures less than four minutes into the game. The score was 38-17 after one quarter and 67-37 at the half, both school scoring records.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.