Williams’ 192 yards rushing lead Baylor past Oklahoma, 38-35

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Craig Williams ran for a career-high 192 yards and two touchdowns, and Baylor defeated Oklahoma 38-35. Williams, a fifth-year junior, had rushed for 456 yards his entire injury-plagued career before exploding against the Sooners. His top performance this season had been 68 yards rushing against BYU. The Bears ran for 281 yards and five touchdowns to claim their third straight win. Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns and ran nine times for 70 yards and another score. But he threw three costly interceptions in the first half.

