Verhoff’s 4 field goals send Marshall past Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — True freshman Rece Verhoff made 4-of-5 field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0. Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30 in the third and 23 in the fourth with 10:50 remaining. His 42-yard attempt with 6:26 left was blocked. Verhoff is 12-for-17 (70.5%) kicking field goals this season. Hayden Wolff threw for 198 yards for Old Dominion.

