St. Thomas beat Valparaiso 34-7 for eighth straight victory

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Grif Wurtz returned a fumble 79 yards for a touchdown and Owen Kanzler went 89 yards for a kickoff-return score and St. Thomas pulled away from Valparaiso 34-7 for its eighth-straight win. Wurtz opened the scoring with his big play and Cade Sexauer produced the next two scores, a 9-yard run that made it 14-0 at halftime and a 50-yard scoring pass to Andrew McElroy early in the third quarter. Aaron Dawson’s 1-yard plunge put the Beacons on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter to get within 20-7, but it was quickly answered by Kanzler.

