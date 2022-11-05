Messi to sit out PSG game against Lorient as a precaution

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has some inflammation on his Achilles tendon and is being rested for Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Lorient on Sunday as a precautionary measure. PSG says that the Argentina star is expected to resume training next week. PSG will then have one more game, at home against Auxerre next Sunday, before Messi heads to Qatar for the World Cup. He is looking to win the tournament for the first time. Argentina’s first game is against Group C opponent Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. Argentina then faces Mexico and Poland.

