Lens beats Angers for a 4th straight victory, Ajaccio wins

PARIS (AP) — Second-place Lens has won 2-1 at rock-bottom Angers to secure a fourth straight victory and move two points behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Forward Wesley Said gave Lens the lead in the 21st minute and Argentine defender Facundo Medina made it 2-0 early in the second half. Defender Miha Blazic pulled a late goal back for Angers, which has lost six straight games and has only eight points from 14 matches. Relegation battler Ajaccio got a boost by beating fellow struggler Strasbourg 4-2. The Corsican side moved up to 17th place while Alsace-based Strasbourg slid to 18th.

