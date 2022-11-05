Flowers helps Penn turn back Cornell 28-21
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Trey Flowers ran for two touchdowns, Aidan Sayin threw for two and Pennsylvania held off Cornell 28-21 on Saturday.Flowers capped a pair of short drives with touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 124-yard day on 26 carries. The Quakers led 21-7 at the break. Sayin, who connected with Sterling Stokes for a 47-yard score to open the scoring, found Joshua Casilli for 38 yards to make it 28-7 early in the third. Jameson Wang ran for one touchdown and passed for two, the second coming with four seconds left in the game for the Big Red