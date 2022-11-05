Eckhaus throws 4 TD passes, Bryant edges Campbell 43-37

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw four touchdown passes and Bryant held off Campbell 43-37. Bryant led 33-10 at halftime and 43-16 after Eckhaus’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Prochaska early in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Camels rallied with three Chad Mascoe TD passes over five minutes to trail by six with just under six minutes remaining. But Mascoe was sacked twice on Campbell’s final possession before the Camels turned the ball over on downs at the Bryant 43.

