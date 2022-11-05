Dayton routs Presbyterian 52-28 for program’s 700th victory

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for three touchdowns and caught a fourth, quarterback Shane Hamm added 74 yards rushing and a score, and Dayton went for 294 yards on the ground in a 52-28 win over Presbyterian 52-28. It was the 700th program victory for Dayton, which is just the ninth school playing at the FCS level to reach the mark. Dayton scored 28 unanswered points in the first half to take a 35-7 lead at halftime, and Hamm’s 47-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 10:11 left in the fourth. Chisholm had 145 yards rushing and Hamm was 6-of-14 passing with a touchdown and an interception for Dayton.

