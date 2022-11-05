Carroll’s 3 TDs leads Georgia State past Southern Miss 42-14

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Carroll ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 42-14 rout of Southern Miss. Georgia State (4-5, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) has won four of its last five games while Southern Miss (5-4, 3-2) ended a three-game win streak. Carroll scored on an 18-yard run and twice more from short yardage. Darren Grainger threw for 133 yards and two touchdown passes and added 143 yards on the ground on 13 carries. Frank Gore Jr. had a 43-yard touchdown run that pulled Southern Miss to 28-14 late in the third quarter.

