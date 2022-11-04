Astros aim to close out World Series over Phillies in Game 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker has been here before. It’s hard not to think of the last time the Astros’ manager was up 3-2 in the Fall Classic as he leads the team back to Houston Saturday night for Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies needing just one win for a championship. In 2002, Baker’s San Francisco Giants entered Game 6 against the Anaheim Angels up by the same margin. The Giants squandered a five-run lead in a 6-5 loss in the sixth game before the Angels won the title with a 4-1 win in Game 7. Twenty years later in his third trip to the World Series, Baker is still looking for that elusive championship after a quarter-century as a major league manager.

