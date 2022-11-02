FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 9

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence has a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that is allowing 258.1 yards per game through the air, eighth most in the NFL. Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to return to be the lead in a backfield committee for the Atlanta Falcons, thus pushing Tyler Allgeier into Tier 3. In Week 8, Michael Carter had a majority role in the New York Jets’ backfield, yet James Robinson will have another week to get acclimated to the offense. That makes Carter’s role a bit tenuous. Romeo Doubs’ stock is up and down. The rookie has had target totals of five, three, eight, eight, five, nine, four, and seven in his eight games and has maxed out at just 73 receiving yards despite largely steady volume in recent weeks.

