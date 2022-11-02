Curling chair resigns in wake of soccer abuse investigation

USA Curling chair Lynn LaRocca and two other members of the board have resigned, marking the latest fallout from a sex-abuse investigation in women’s soccer that also resulted in the resignation of curling’s CEO who led the soccer league during the time the abuse allegations were revealed. LaRocca and board members Shane Coppola and Hawley McLean resigned five days after CEO Jeff Plush stepped down from the organization that runs Olympic curling in the U.S. The new chair is Bret Jackson, a past president of the Detroit Curling Club who was elected to the board last month.

