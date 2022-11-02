Bauer runs for 2 TDs, Central Michigan beats NIU 35-22

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Starter Daniel Richardson threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns, backup Jase Bauer rushed for 109 yards and two scores and Central Michigan beat Northern Illinois 35-22. Richardson’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Davis gave Central Michigan a 21-0 lead and Bauer’s 7-yard run made it 28-7 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter. Bauer’s TD capped a 75-yard drive that was aided by holder Luke Elzinga’s 20-yard completion on a fake field goal. Northern Illinois scored 15 points in four minutes, highlighted by a 57-yard scoop and score by Lew Nichols III to make it 28-22. But Central Michigan’s defensive capped the scoring with 7:17 left when Kyle Moretti recovered a fumble in the end zone.

