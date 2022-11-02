A son’s promise: Panthers’ Foreman making most of 2nd chance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running D’Onta Foreman is trying to make the most of his second opportunity in the NFL. The 26-year-old Foreman has emerged as a major threat in the Panthers rejuvenated running game, rushing for 236 yards in the two games since star running back Christian McCaffrey was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers. He ran for three touchdowns in last week’s 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry entering Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

