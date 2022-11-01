Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in trade with Lions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions. The deal was made a few hours before the NFL trade deadline. Hockenson adds another skill-position standout to a high-caliber offense. The Vikings downgraded two draft picks with no net loss to make the swap. They sent a 2023 second-rounder and a 2024 third-rounder for the Lions for a 2023 fourth-rounder and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder. Hockenson made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has 2,068 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 47 games.

