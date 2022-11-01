Verlander flips script, gives thumbs-up to Phillies fans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies fans had to hand it to Justin Verlander. They gave the Astros ace a thumbs-up a day after he showed them he was No. 1. On Monday, a video clip of the Houston pitcher flipping his middle finger at a small group of Philadelphia rooters — kiddingly, he said — outside the players’ entrance at Citizens Bank Park drew attention on social media. Before Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday, Verlander was all smiles as he walked over to fans in the same spot and signed autographs. A woman wearing a Phillies shirt joked with Verlander. They then posed for a picture, with both flashing their middle fingers. She suggested they flip to a thumbs-up, and they both did. Verlander is expected to start Game 5.

