Gamecocks WR Rucker to miss rest of season with foot injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wide receiver Corey Rucker will miss the rest of the season for South Carolina with a foot injury. Rucker announced his year was over on social media. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer confirmed that Rucker would need surgery and was expected to be fully healthy at spring workouts in March. Rucker is a transfer who caught 59 passes for 826 yards and nine touchdowns for Arkansas State last year. His only catch this season was a 52-yard touchdown in a 56-20 win over Charlotte in September.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.