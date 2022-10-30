Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13. The Eagles are 7-0 for the second time in franchise history and first since 2004 when Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens led them to the Super Bowl. The Steelers fell to 2-6. Brown caught six passes for 156 yards. Rookie Kenny Pickett showed more short-term growing pains for the Steelers and was 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception.

