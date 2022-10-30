Detroit Lions to recognize Barry Sanders with a statue

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions announced Sunday that they are constructing an eight-foot tall statue of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders that will be unveiled in 2023 outside of Ford Field. Sanders, considered one of the greatest Lions player in history, ran for 15,269 over 10 seasons with Detroit. He was an NFL MVP, NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice and was selected to the Pro Bowl in each NFL season from 1989 through 1998.

