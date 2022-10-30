Arsenal, Man United prove Guardiola right with PL wins

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says he can sense the coming tide and the Manchester City manager will be even more convinced of the new threats to his team’s dominance after the latest round of Premier League games. On a weekend when City briefly moved to the top of the table Guardiola once again finds himself looking up to Mikel Arteta’s team. Arsenal won 5-0 against Nottingham Forest to retake first place. Guardiola will also be looking over his shoulder to Manchester United which beat West Ham 1-0 in the second game on Sunday to move up to fifth. Guardiola also sees fourth-place Newcastle as a growing threat.

