Joaquin Niemann going to Boston for next LIV Golf event

Joaquin Niemann’s manager says the 23-year-old from Chile is on his way to Boston where the next Saudi-backed LIV Golf starts this week. The manager says he is going but has yet to sign a contract. Niemann would be the youngest PGA Tour winner to join Greg Norman’s rival league. He also would be the only player in the private meeting in Delaware who rallied around changes to the PGA Tour. Niemann leaving would not be a big surprise. All his best friends in golf, such as Sergio Garcia and Carlos Ortiz, already are playing for LIV Golf.

