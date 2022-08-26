Reds spoil top prospect Cavalli’s debut, beat Nats 7-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donovan Solano hit a two-run double off Cade Cavalli in the pitching prospect’s big league debut, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 7-3. Aristides Aquino drove in three runs for Cincinnati, which had dropped four in a row. Mike Minor pitched seven sparkling innings for his second straight win. Cavalli, the No. 22 selection in the 2020 amateur draft, was tagged for seven runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander, who turned 24 on Aug. 14, was called up from the minors earlier in the day.

