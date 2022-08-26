Betis beats Osasuna 1-0 to stay perfect in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis maintained its perfect Spanish league record with a 1-0 win against Osasuna despite playing a man down in the second half. Borja Iglesias scored his fourth goal of the season to give Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis its third straight win to start the league. Osasuna was also looking for its third consecutive triumph in what was its first away match in the league this season. It had beaten Sevilla and Cádiz at home. Betis had defeated Elche and Mallorca.

