Swift return for Dybala as he travels to Juventus with Roma

MILAN (AP) — When former Juventus player Paulo Dybala joined Roma last month he knew his return to Turin would be swift. The Serie A calendar had been outlined the previous week and threw up Juventus against Roma in the third round of fixtures. Dybala spent seven years at Juventus and helped the Bianconeri to 12 trophies. But the often-injured Argentina forward fell out of favor under coach Massimiliano Allegri after Juventus signed Dušan Vlahović and he left the Turin club when his contract ran out. Dybala has yet to get off the mark for his new club and he will be even keener to do so against his former teammates on Saturday.

