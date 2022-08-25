Stowers’ HR in 9th ties it, Orioles top White Sox 4-3 in 11
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Stowers hit his first major league homer to tie the game with Baltimore down to its last strike, and the Orioles ended up beating the Chicago White Sox 4-3 in 11 innings. Anthony Santander won it with an RBI single. But it was Stowers who saved the game for Baltimore in the ninth. The 24-year-old outfielder sent an 0-2 pitch from Liam Hendriks over the wall in right-center field. Hendriks had converted 19 save chances in a row before that.