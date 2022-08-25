QB Brissett to start Browns’ preseason finale against Bears

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett is finally making his delayed debut for the Browns. The veteran quarterback, who will start for Cleveland while Deshaun Watson serves his upcoming 11-game NFL suspension, will start Saturday night’s exhibition finale against the Chicago Bears. Brissett has yet to see any action during the preseason but will finally get some snaps with the first-team offense in a game setting. Coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t know exactly how long Brissett and Cleveland’s other starters will play. This will be a dress rehearsal of sorts for the Sept. 11 season opener at Carolina when Brissett will square off against former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, named the Panthers’ starting QB.

