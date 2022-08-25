NFL news dominates headlines, even during the offseason
By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer
After one of the wildest offseasons in NFL history featuring blockbuster trades, rapid free-agency movement, record-setting contracts and plenty of off-field drama, the regular season is almost here. The Buffalo Bills visit the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in two weeks to kick off the season in prime time. If the action on the field matches the offseason excitement, it’ll be a season for the ages. NFL news dominated sports headlines throughout the spring and summer. Tom Brady is back. Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield changed teams. Deshaun Watson was suspended. Brian Flores sued the league. Dan Snyder testified before a congressional committee. Now, attention turns to playing the games.