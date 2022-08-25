Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas win UEFA best player awards

ISTANBUL (AP) — Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas have won UEFA’s player of the year awards in a sweep for Spanish clubs. Benzema scored 15 Champions League goals to lead Real Madrid to a record-extending 14th European title. Putellas won a second straight UEFA award after helping Barcelona reach the Champions League final in defense of its title. She was then injured and missed playing for Spain at the European Championship. Coaches awards were won by Carlo Ancelotti of Madrid and Euro 2022 winner Sarina Wiegman of England. Voting was by coaches whose teams played in European competitions and selected journalists.

