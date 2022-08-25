Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requests trade

NEW YORK (AP) — Frustrated New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested to be traded through a statement released by his agent. Ron Slavin wrote that “it’s just time” and that it’s clear Mims “does not have a future with the Jets.” Mims was a second-round pick in 2020 out of Baylor. He has just 31 catches for 490 yards and no touchdowns in 20 games over two seasons and was low on the depth chart during training camp. The Jets had no immediate comment on the trade request.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.