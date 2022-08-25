Jerry Jones expects injured Cowboys LT Tyron Smith to return

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he expects left tackle Tyron Smith to return this season after sustaining a torn left hamstring that also injured the knee. Jones says he isn’t sure if Smith’s injury will require surgery. A person with knowledge of the injury tells The Associated Press that the eight-time Pro Bowler will probably be sidelined until December. Smith was injured in practice Wednesday night. The 31-year-old has missed at least three games each of the past six seasons.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.