DeGrom dominant again, Alonso homers as Mets beat Rockies

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball, leading the New York Mets to a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. Pete Alonso hit his 31st homer off the advertising signage in left field during a three-run third. The Mets increased their NL East lead over the idle Atlanta Braves to two games. DeGrom retired the first 13 batters, eventually allowing three hits and walking one. He has a 2.15 ERA and has struck out 46 while walking just two in 29 1/3 innings spanning five starts since his return from elbow and scapula injuries. Ryan McMahon, who saw a total of 11 pitches in his first two at-bats against deGrom, hit a 436-foot homer in the sixth.

