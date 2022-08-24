Webb leaving MLS, wants to give more insight as EPL ref head

LONDON (AP) — Howard Webb is leaving his job as head of refereeing in Major League Soccer to take up a similar role in the English Premier League with the aim of improving the general standard of officiating and providing better insight into the calls made by referees. The 51-year-old Webb has taken charge of the biggest games in soccer. He officiated in the Premier League for 11 years. For the past six years he has worked in the United States and Canada initially leading MLS’ video review operations and then as general manager of the Professional Referee Organization. Webb’s MLS contract expires at the end of this season. Then he’ll become the first chief refereeing officer of the Premier League’s refereeing organization.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.