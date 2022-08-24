Team Penske extends Joey Logano’s contract for No. 22 Ford

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Team Penske has signed Joey Logano to a long-term contract extension to continue driving the No. 22 Ford. The announcement comes a week after Penske locked down Ryan Blaney for several years. Logano joined Team Penske ahead of the 2013 season after he was dumped by Joe Gibbs Racing over lack of performance. But he’s flourished at Penske and won 27 Cup races, including the 2015 Daytona 500, the 2016 NASCAR All-Star race, the 2021 Bristol Dirt race and the first Next Gen race in the January exhibition at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Logano is the 2018 NASCAR champion.

