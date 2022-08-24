Subway Series draws record viewers for Mets on SNY

NEW YORK (AP) — A 4-2 loss to the Yankees in the Subway Series finale was the Mets’ most-viewed game in the 17-year history of the SNY network. The game between first-place teams at Yankee Stadium was seen by 817,516 viewers, SNY said Wednesday. That topped the previous high of 806,047 for the final game at Shea Stadium on Sept. 28, 2008. The second Subway Series game was not televised by the Yankees’ YES network and the Yankees’ broadcast was available as a stream on Amazon Prime. The Yankees’ 4-2 win on Monday night was seen by nearly 1.1 million viewers on television on two outlets.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.