Scottish cyclist dies, partner says suffered cardiac arrest

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A Scottish international cyclist has died. The death of Rab Wardell was confirmed by Scottish Cycling on Tuesday two days after he won a national mountain bike championship. Wardell’s partner, Olympic champion Katie Archibald, says in an emotional Twitter post that Wardell “went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed.” Archibald says “I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn’t bring him back.” Wardell was 37. He won the elite men’s title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships on Sunday,

