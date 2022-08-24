Rangers, Copenhagen advance to Champions League group stage

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Rangers has returned to the Champions League elite after a 12-year absence and a humiliating financial crisis. Rangers won 1-0 at PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their playoffs to advance to the group stage. Croatia forward Antonio Čolak’s 60th-minute goal sealed a 3-2 win on aggregate. A decade ago, Rangers was liquidated as a club and restarted in the fourth tier of Scottish football. Now it joins city rival Celtic in the 32-team Champions League draw on Thursday. Copenhagen also advanced by drawing 0-0 at Trabzonspor after winning 2-1 at home last week. Dinamo Zagreb became the last team to qualify after beating Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt 4-1 after extra time in Croatia.

