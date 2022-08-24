McLaren and Ricciardo to split ahead of 2023 after buyout

Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren will split at the end of the Formula One season after a buyout was negotiated with the Australian on the final year of his contract. Ricciardo held the option on 2023 for his seat at McLaren but his performance has been underwhelming through 35 races. Although he did score McLaren’s first Formula One victory since 2012 with a win last September at Monza, Ricciardo has been outperformed by teammate Lando Norris nearly every race weekend. Initial reports suggested Ricciardo was seeking more than $20 million for an early exit but it is believed McLaren paid $15 million to end the contract. Ricciardo says he’s not done racing.

